Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Archrock by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,358,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 6,866.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE AROC opened at $25.03 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AROC

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.