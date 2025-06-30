Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.