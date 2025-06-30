Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 205,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

RadNet Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $174,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,340. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,220. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.