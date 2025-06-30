Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 247.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Trading Up 1.1%
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $347.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average of $331.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ANSS
Insider Activity at ANSYS
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANSYS
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.