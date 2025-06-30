Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 247.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $347.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average of $331.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.