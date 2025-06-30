Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 458 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $245.46 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $245.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.