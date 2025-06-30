Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 7,038 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Maximus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Maximus by 67.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Maximus

Maximus Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE MMS opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.