Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 974 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Granite Construction by 53.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,432 shares of company stock valued at $699,804. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

