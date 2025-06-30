Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.