Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,046 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $41.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Telephone and Data Systems

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.