Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 21,937 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,748 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $158,069.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,345.60. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

