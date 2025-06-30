Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 789 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,464,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 143,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 128,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $76.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.29. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $88.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

