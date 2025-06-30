Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 889 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Matson worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Matson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This trade represents a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Up 3.1%

MATX opened at $112.00 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

