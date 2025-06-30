Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $2.09 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.76 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

