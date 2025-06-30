IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,128 ($29.19) and last traded at GBX 2,110 ($28.95), with a volume of 517218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,097.02 ($28.77).

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.87) to GBX 2,400 ($32.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,934.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.75. The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

In other IMI news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 1,046 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($27.04) per share, with a total value of £20,616.66 ($28,284.62). Insiders bought a total of 1,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,162 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

