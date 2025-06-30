Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Ingredion worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of INGR stock opened at $135.82 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.