Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $125,739,356.34 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $269.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $272.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

