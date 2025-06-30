Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $61.19 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Doximity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Doximity by 73.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

