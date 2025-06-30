Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,026,526.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total transaction of $4,026,526.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,026,549.40. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $4,035,889.70.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total transaction of $4,366,933.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total transaction of $4,950,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,560 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.35, for a total transaction of $4,543,236.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total value of $4,509,655.60.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.0%

PEN stock opened at $256.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.45 and its 200 day moving average is $268.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

