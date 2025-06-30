Insider Selling: Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Sells $527,240.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,435.52. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Marie Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 909 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $113,625.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 2,729 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $269,761.65.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $143.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.02. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reddit by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Reddit by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

