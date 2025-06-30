Insider Selling: Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Major Shareholder Sells $31,550,493.77 in Stock

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 108,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.29, for a total transaction of $31,550,493.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,015,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,163,821.23. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, June 27th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 102,217 shares of Talen Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.98, for a total transaction of $29,845,319.66.

Talen Energy stock opened at $297.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $301.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.36.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Talen Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Talen Energy by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talen Energy by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 79,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

