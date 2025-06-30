Insider Selling: UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,598,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,547,245.28. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get UiPath alerts:

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00.

UiPath Stock Down 0.4%

PATH opened at $12.72 on Monday. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PATH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,972 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 10.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,132,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,164,000 after buying an additional 602,866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 479.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.