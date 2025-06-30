iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after purchasing an additional 973,276 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,183,000 after buying an additional 176,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after buying an additional 459,851 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $89.04 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

