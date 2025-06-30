iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,403,000 after buying an additional 10,888,236 shares during the period. BIP Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,786,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,729,000 after buying an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

