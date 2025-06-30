IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.60 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 206.20 ($2.83), with a volume of 1677451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.88).

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.26.

IWG announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.