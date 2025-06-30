Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 685 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $5,035,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.5% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 385,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.