Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Bull Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

