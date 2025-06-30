JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 425.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $289.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.90. The firm has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

