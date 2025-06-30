JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 565.97 ($7.76), with a volume of 9098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.70).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 536.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 56.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £657.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 12.36 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan European Discovery had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 90.80%.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

