Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) Stake Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 195.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kadant were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kadant alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kadant by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 348.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Down 0.1%

Kadant stock opened at $313.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.00. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $281.30 and a one year high of $429.95.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kadant

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.