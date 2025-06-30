Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 215.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 211.34 ($2.90), with a volume of 4291862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.94).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.88) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIE
Kier Group Stock Down 2.4%
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.