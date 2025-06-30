Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 215.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 211.34 ($2.90), with a volume of 4291862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.88) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £901.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

