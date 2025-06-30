Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 312 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the first quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 731 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $733.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $638.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $742.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total transaction of $525,577.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,268,742.26. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,223 shares of company stock valued at $83,526,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

