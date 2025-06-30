Live Oak Investment Partners Sells 6,318 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Investment Partners lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

