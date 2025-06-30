Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Alan S. Lowe Sells 20,000 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.72. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.