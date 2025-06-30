MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Up 16.1% – Should You Buy?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 2,745,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,364,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Stock Up 16.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

