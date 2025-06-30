Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $733.63 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $742.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $9,796,340.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,223 shares of company stock valued at $83,526,550 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

