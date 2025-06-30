Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $112,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $742.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

