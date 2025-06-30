Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 3.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 7,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total value of $525,577.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,268,742.26. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,223 shares of company stock valued at $83,526,550. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $733.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $742.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.52.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

