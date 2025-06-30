Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $736.03 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $666.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

