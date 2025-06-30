NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NetApp by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,151,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

NetApp Trading Up 0.9%

NTAP stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

