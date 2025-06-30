New World Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 21,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 120.4% in the first quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 83,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Financial Life Planners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $287.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. The company has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

