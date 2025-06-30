Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

