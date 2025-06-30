NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $8,000,010.66 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $8,000,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,781,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,102,455.64. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $7,999,708.85.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

