OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO William A. Koefoed Sells 25,000 Shares

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,950.03. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get OneStream alerts:

OneStream Stock Up 0.1%

OneStream stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on OneStream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on OneStream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on OneStream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OS

Institutional Trading of OneStream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneStream by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OneStream in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

About OneStream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.