Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Get ARM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ARM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

ARM Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $165.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.61, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 4.10.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.