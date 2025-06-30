Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 28th

Get alerts:

Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, Eos Energy Enterprises, Clover Health Investments, and Microvast are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share on major U.S. exchanges or under $1 on over-the-counter markets. Because they have low market capitalizations and thin trading volumes, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry elevated risks of price manipulation. Speculators are attracted by the potential for big gains, but these investments also carry a significant likelihood of loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 73,489,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.58. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 55,516,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,189,681. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.09. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 44,619,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 65,133,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,467. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Microvast stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,431,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,250. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.02.

