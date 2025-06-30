Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 372 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after buying an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,414,000 after buying an additional 1,385,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE BK opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.19 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

