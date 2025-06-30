Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after buying an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,014,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,459,000 after purchasing an additional 790,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 249,120 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

