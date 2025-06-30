Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in American International Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.