Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.