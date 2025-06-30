Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $117.11 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 216,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.65 per share, with a total value of $23,953,843.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,711,660.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

